Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Up 7.8%

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) shot up 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.23 and last traded at $7.06. 16,645 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,060,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATRA. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $727.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.94.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,451.79% and a negative return on equity of 122.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $74,017.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,185.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $29,696.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,811 shares of company stock valued at $243,848. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

