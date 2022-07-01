ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATIP. Benchmark raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATIP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 124.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,703,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,912 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 4,872,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,026 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,399,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,005,000. Finally, Knighthead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,239,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after acquiring an additional 464,057 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $291.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.44. ATI Physical Therapy has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 145.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ATI Physical Therapy will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

