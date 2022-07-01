Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AAME stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. Atlantic American has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $54.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.61 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 3.74%.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

