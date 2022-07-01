ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $2.82

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.82, but opened at $2.94. ATRenew shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 16,121 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $348.07 million during the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 10.41% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%.
ATRenew Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
