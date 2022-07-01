ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $2.82

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.82, but opened at $2.94. ATRenew shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 16,121 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $348.07 million during the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 10.41% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RERE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 185,409 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 179,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATRenew in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

