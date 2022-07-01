AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.33.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $40.86 on Thursday. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.21.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $74.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $136,736.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,240.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 4.2% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in AtriCure by 51.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in AtriCure by 0.4% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 528,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in AtriCure by 63.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in AtriCure by 18.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

