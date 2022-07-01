AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on AutoWeb from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barrington Research cut AutoWeb from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

AutoWeb stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. AutoWeb has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.14.

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 76.04% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AutoWeb stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.76% of AutoWeb worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

