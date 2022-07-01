Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has $71.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS AVACF opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39. Avance Gas has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $6.85.
About Avance Gas (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avance Gas (AVACF)
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
Receive News & Ratings for Avance Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avance Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.