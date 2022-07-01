Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has $71.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVACF opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39. Avance Gas has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $6.85.

About Avance Gas

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company transports LPG from the Persian Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated through a fleet of thirteen very large gas carriers.

