Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Receives $46.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

AGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Avangrid from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Avangrid alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Avangrid by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter worth $42,000. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AGR opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average of $46.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Avangrid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.