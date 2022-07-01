Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) PT Raised to $65.00

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aviat Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $40.43. The firm has a market cap of $279.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average of $29.31.

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $74.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.33 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 15.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 12.4% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 102,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 527.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 213,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 179,410 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 134.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 21,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 61.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 103,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

