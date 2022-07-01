Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $51.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Avient traded as low as $40.00 and last traded at $40.44, with a volume of 665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.20.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Avient by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avient by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Avient by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Avient by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,251,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

About Avient (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

