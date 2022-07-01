Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $51.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Avient traded as low as $40.00 and last traded at $40.44, with a volume of 665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.20.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Avient by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 754,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,201,000 after buying an additional 60,828 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the first quarter worth about $418,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 31.2% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 200,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 47,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 137.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.91.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Avient’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

