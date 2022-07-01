AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €34.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($36.17) price target on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CS. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €29.00 ($30.85) price objective on AXA in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays set a €29.00 ($30.85) target price on AXA in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on AXA in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($30.85) target price on AXA in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($34.04) target price on AXA in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of AXA stock opened at €21.66 ($23.04) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €25.41. AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($23.54) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($29.46).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

