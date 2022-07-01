Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) PT Raised to $130.00 at Cowen

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 239.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AXSM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.62.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.49. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $70.63.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

