Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Down 8.8%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.82 and last traded at $11.13. 3,404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 208,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $551.00 million, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 16,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 30.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 45,374 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 343,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 27,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter.

About Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.