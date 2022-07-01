Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Down 8.8%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.82 and last traded at $11.13. 3,404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 208,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.
The stock has a market capitalization of $551.00 million, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60.
About Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)
Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.
