B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Purchases 6,774 Shares

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 6,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $64,353.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,914,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,186,211. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 36,333 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $429,819.39.

On Friday, June 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 25,851 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $245,584.50.

On Tuesday, June 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $253,200.00.

On Friday, June 17th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 15,768 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $200,726.64.

On Thursday, June 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 400 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $540.00.

On Tuesday, June 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 840 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $1,260.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 1,783 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $2,674.50.

On Tuesday, May 31st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 12,299 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $18,448.50.

On Wednesday, May 18th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 14,056 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $154,616.00.

On Monday, May 16th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 397 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $555.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $42.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $91.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.88 and its 200 day moving average is $62.28.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $205.59 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.88%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 289.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

