Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTN opened at $2.41 on Thursday. Ballantyne Strong has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Ballantyne Strong alerts:

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.