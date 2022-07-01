Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BBVA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.90 ($6.28) to €6.40 ($6.81) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.91) to €6.20 ($6.60) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.23.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

