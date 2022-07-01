Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Lowered to $47.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.66.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 30,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 108,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 97,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 64,836 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.