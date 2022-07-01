Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) – DA Davidson raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.77 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BMRC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $508.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.65. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $39.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $3,504,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 761,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,714,000 after purchasing an additional 96,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,344,000 after purchasing an additional 21,712 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $503,000. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp (Get Rating)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.