Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) – DA Davidson raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share.
Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.77 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $508.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.65. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $39.65.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $3,504,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 761,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,714,000 after purchasing an additional 96,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,344,000 after purchasing an additional 21,712 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $503,000. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.
