Bank of New Hampshire Acquires New Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $73.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.29. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $72.89 and a 12-month high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

