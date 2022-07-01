Bank of New Hampshire Buys 4,532 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire owned 0.05% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,442,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLOK stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $64.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73.

