Bank of New Hampshire Decreases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $7,314,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 126,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.01.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Several analysts have commented on USB shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

