Bank of New Hampshire Grows Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of META opened at $161.25 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.34. The stock has a market cap of $436.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,906 shares of company stock worth $9,188,306. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.59.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

