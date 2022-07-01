Bank of New Hampshire Has $5.85 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $379.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.34. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

