Bank of New Hampshire Has $542,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in General Dynamics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $221.25 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $182.66 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.94. The company has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.86.

General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.