Bank of New Hampshire Invests $150,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $710,595,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $957,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,701 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,159,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,187,000 after acquiring an additional 915,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,529,000 after acquiring an additional 864,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $47.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.80.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

