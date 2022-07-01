Bank of New Hampshire Invests $201,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,075 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 570,592 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $106,701,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 111,046 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $20,766,000 after buying an additional 29,461 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.17.

AXP opened at $138.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.30 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.96. The company has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.