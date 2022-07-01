Bank of New Hampshire Makes New $157,000 Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 155,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,138,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 30,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.47.

NYSE:PSX opened at $81.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.69 and its 200 day moving average is $86.70. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 67.60%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

