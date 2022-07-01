Bank of New Hampshire Makes New Investment in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the third quarter worth about $379,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in América Móvil by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 142,784 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in América Móvil by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $20.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average is $20.01.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. América Móvil had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

AMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

