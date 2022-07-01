Bank of New Hampshire Makes New Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $437,000. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.1% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 27.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 295,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,658,000 after buying an additional 64,024 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.50.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $400.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $387.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.81.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 113.66% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

