Bank of New Hampshire Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK opened at $63.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.71. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.