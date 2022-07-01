Bank of New Hampshire Raises Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,383 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Cigna were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $263.52 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $273.58. The company has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.84.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.12.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,830 shares of company stock worth $36,128,528. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

