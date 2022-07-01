Bank of New Hampshire Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,433,000. Applied Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 4,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Surience Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $280.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.71. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

