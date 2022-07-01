Bank of New Hampshire Sells 1,025 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Corning were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,919,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,158,000 after buying an additional 1,157,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after buying an additional 943,020 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Corning by 446.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after buying an additional 784,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,573,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,586,000 after buying an additional 657,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $31.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average is $36.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Profile (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.