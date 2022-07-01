Bank of New Hampshire Takes Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,278 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BHP Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,388 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 98.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

NYSE:BHP opened at $56.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.90.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.60) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,714.42.

BHP Group Profile (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.