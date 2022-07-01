Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKSC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKSC opened at $17.40 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $23.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.49.

Bank of South Carolina ( NASDAQ:BKSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 11.79%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

About Bank of South Carolina (Get Rating)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

