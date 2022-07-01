Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR) Short Interest Update

Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 148.1% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banner Acquisition by 299.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banner Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Banner Acquisition by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 789,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 195,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Banner Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,856,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Banner Acquisition by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 935,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after buying an additional 692,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

BNNR opened at $9.86 on Friday. Banner Acquisition has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86.

Banner Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

