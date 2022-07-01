Banner Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Banner in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Banner’s current full-year earnings is $5.21 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banner’s FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BANR. StockNews.com began coverage on Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens raised Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Shares of BANR opened at $56.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.03. Banner has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,494,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,438,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,100,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,165,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Banner news, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

