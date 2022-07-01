Barclays Cuts Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $200.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $173.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.14.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $98,358.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,104.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,028 shares of company stock valued at $31,572,586. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

