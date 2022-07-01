Barclays Downgrades Lancashire (LON:LRE) to Equal Weight

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 482 ($5.91) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 782 ($9.59). Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.66% from the company’s previous close.

LRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.32) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.44) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lancashire currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 584.71 ($7.17).

Lancashire stock opened at GBX 396.20 ($4.86) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £963.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67. Lancashire has a 52-week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 702 ($8.61). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 392.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 445.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.

In related news, insider Natalie Kershaw acquired 12,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 395 ($4.85) per share, for a total transaction of £49,943.80 ($61,273.22).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

