Barclays Increases Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Price Target to $28.00

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EDR. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 33.56.

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at 20.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of 27.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,058.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of 17.42 and a 52 week high of 35.28.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.31 by 0.42. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of 1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 30,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.25, for a total transaction of 593,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at 895,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 92,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 20.25, for a total value of 1,878,896.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,446,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately 29,296,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 677,295 shares of company stock worth $13,429,991 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,031,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,123,000 after buying an additional 70,123 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,659,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,016,000 after buying an additional 155,016 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,532,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,289,000 after buying an additional 107,467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,433,000 after acquiring an additional 107,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Endeavor Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,512,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,156,000 after purchasing an additional 233,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

