Barry Shin Sells 31,785 Shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Stock

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) CFO Barry Shin sold 31,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $13,031.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 873,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,952.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.41 on Friday. Trevena, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $68.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trevena in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 90.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the first quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 306,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena (Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.