Bay Rivers Group Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,335 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $368,203,194. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $673.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $754.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $889.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.46 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $697.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.37, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $883.92.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

