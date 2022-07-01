Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($95.74) to €96.00 ($102.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($90.43) to €90.00 ($95.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €77.00 ($81.91) to €83.00 ($88.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BAYRY stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:BAYRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.21. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $16.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.3693 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.32%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.