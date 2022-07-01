Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 23,719 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,536 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.41.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $151.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $148.62 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

