Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BTEGF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares upgraded Baytex Energy to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTEGF opened at $4.87 on Thursday. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.37.

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 80.01%. The business had revenue of $531.97 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

