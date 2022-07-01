Beacon (BECN) Hits Market Capitalization of $302,060.41

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 1st. Beacon has a total market cap of $302,060.41 and $15,665.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000884 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beacon has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00139921 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00010045 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000252 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000196 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

