Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an underperformer rating on the retailer’s stock.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $6.83.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $4.97 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($1.44). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,270,000 after acquiring an additional 346,912 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,399,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,977,000 after acquiring an additional 205,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,993 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,639,000 after acquiring an additional 58,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,658,000 after acquiring an additional 536,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 107,739 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.