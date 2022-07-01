BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Insider Sells $81,212.56 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) insider Lai Wang sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.32, for a total value of $81,212.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lai Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Lai Wang sold 723 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total value of $107,734.23.

On Friday, June 17th, Lai Wang sold 445 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.40, for a total value of $62,033.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Lai Wang sold 660 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $93,720.00.

BGNE opened at $161.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.60. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $118.18 and a 1-year high of $426.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.87.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.52) by $0.28. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 218.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BGNE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink lowered BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,055,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,378,000 after buying an additional 711,396 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in BeiGene by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,966,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,114,000 after acquiring an additional 98,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 1,140,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,185,000 after buying an additional 141,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

