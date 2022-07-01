Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition reduced their target price on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Management reduced their target price on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98.

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.27% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.